How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 4, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, July 4, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves open 4-game series against the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (44-37, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (46-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Dakota Hudson (6-4, 3.83 ERA, 1.35 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (9-4, 3.03 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -170, Cardinals +144; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the St. Louis Cardinals to start a four-game series.

Atlanta has gone 24-17 in home games and 46-34 overall. The Braves have a 31-5 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

St. Louis has gone 20-21 in road games and 44-37 overall. The Cardinals have a 32-5 record in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

The matchup Monday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 16 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs for the Braves. Austin Riley is 12-for-33 with four doubles, two home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has a .341 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 26 doubles and 19 home runs. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .249 batting average, 3.90 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .242 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by one run

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Eddie Rosario: 60-Day IL (eye), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)