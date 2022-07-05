How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 5, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $15 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves face the Cardinals leading series 1-0

St. Louis Cardinals (44-38, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (47-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Andre Pallante (2-3, 2.10 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (6-5, 5.31 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 66 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -148, Cardinals +126; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves take a 1-0 advantage into the next game of the series against the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta has a 25-17 record in home games and a 47-34 record overall. The Braves have the 10th-best team ERA in MLB play at 3.79.

St. Louis has a 44-38 record overall and a 20-22 record on the road. The Cardinals are 23-9 in games when they did not give up a home run.

Tuesday’s game is the second time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .301 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Austin Riley is 12-for-37 with two home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 26 doubles and 19 home runs for the Cardinals. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-42 with two doubles, a triple and three home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .251 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by five runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .243 batting average, 3.78 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)