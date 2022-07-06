MLB TV Guide: How to Watch St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 6, 2022: Streaming Options

On Wednesday, July 6, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Cardinals aim to end 3-game road skid, play the Braves

St. Louis Cardinals (44-39, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (48-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (5-6, 2.61 ERA, .99 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Braves: Max Fried (8-2, 2.66 ERA, 1.03 WHIP, 96 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -189, Cardinals +160; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals will look to end their three-game road skid in a matchup with the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 48-34 record overall and a 26-17 record in home games. The Braves are 27-9 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

St. Louis is 20-23 on the road and 44-39 overall. The Cardinals have gone 33-7 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Wednesday’s game is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 14 home runs, 25 walks and 49 RBI while hitting .299 for the Braves. Austin Riley is 15-for-38 with five doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the last 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt leads the Cardinals with a .340 batting average, and has 26 doubles, 19 home runs, 42 walks and 65 RBI. Nolan Arenado is 17-for-41 with three home runs and seven RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .264 batting average, 3.20 ERA, outscored opponents by 14 runs

Cardinals: 4-6, .251 batting average, 4.24 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Braves: Adam Duvall: day-to-day (hand), Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)