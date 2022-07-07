How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals Live Online on July 7, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Thursday, July 7, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the St. Louis Cardinals. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Midwest, Fox Sports Midwest, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in St. Louis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Midwest, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Midwest.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or Bally Sports Midwest, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and St. Louis Cardinals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. St. Louis Cardinals.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

St. Louis Cardinals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves host the Cardinals on 3-game home win streak

St. Louis Cardinals (44-40, second in the NL Central) vs. Atlanta Braves (49-34, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Matthew Liberatore (2-1, 5.66 ERA, 1.74 WHIP, 18 strikeouts); Braves: Spencer Strider (4-2, 3.17 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 90 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -218, Cardinals +179; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves, on a three-game home winning streak, host the St. Louis Cardinals.

Atlanta is 27-17 at home and 49-34 overall. The Braves have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

St. Louis has a 44-40 record overall and a 20-24 record on the road. The Cardinals are 23-9 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Thursday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Austin Riley leads the Braves with 21 home runs while slugging .540. Dansby Swanson is 11-for-45 with four doubles, a home run and six RBI over the last 10 games.

Nolan Arenado has 20 doubles, a triple, 17 home runs and 55 RBI while hitting .295 for the Cardinals. Paul Goldschmidt is 14-for-37 with four doubles and two home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.90 ERA, outscored opponents by 15 runs

Cardinals: 3-7, .243 batting average, 4.29 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Cardinals: Johan Oviedo: day-to-day (undisclosed), T.J. McFarland: 15-Day IL (illness), Harrison Bader: 10-Day IL (foot), Jack Flaherty: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Genesis Cabrera: 10-Day IL (covid-19), Drew VerHagen: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yadier Molina: 10-Day IL (knee), Corey Dickerson: 10-Day IL (calf), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)