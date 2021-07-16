How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 16, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 16, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Michael Wacha (2-2, 4.87 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 50 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (8-3, 4.09 ERA, 1.08 WHIP, 114 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -131, Rays +113; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Austin Meadows and the Rays will take on the Braves Friday.

The Braves are 24-22 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s lineup has 123 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Rays are 25-20 on the road. Tampa Bay hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .312 this season, led by Yandy Diaz with a mark of .371.

Live TV Streaming Option