MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays Live Online Without Cable on July 17, 2021: Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Saturday, July 17, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Josh Fleming (7-4, 3.26 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 42 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (6-5, 4.83 ERA, 1.39 WHIP, 72 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -115, Rays -105; over/under is even

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Tampa Bay will play on Saturday.

The Braves are 24-23 in home games in 2020. Atlanta has hit 126 home runs as a team this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24, averaging one every 12.4 at-bats.

The Rays are 26-20 on the road. Tampa Bay has a collective .230 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .281.

The Rays won the last meeting 7-6. Matt Wisler earned his second victory and Austin Meadows went 2-for-4 with three RBI for Tampa Bay. Jesse Chavez took his second loss for Atlanta.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Sun≥ $84.99------
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $84.99------

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

