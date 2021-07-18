How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on July 18, 2021: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 18, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Tampa the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Tampa Bay Rays games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Rays: Rich Hill (6-4, 3.75 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 87 strikeouts) Braves: Drew Smyly (7-3, 4.48 ERA, 1.33 WHIP, 68 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -108, Rays -108; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Tampa Bay will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 25-23 in home games in 2020. Atlanta’s lineup has 128 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 24 homers.

The Rays have gone 26-21 away from home. Tampa Bay has a collective .229 this season, led by Joey Wendle with an average of .281.

The Braves won the last meeting 9-0. Max Fried notched his seventh victory and Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Atlanta. Josh Fleming took his fifth loss for Tampa Bay.

