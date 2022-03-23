How to Watch Tampa Bay Rays vs. Atlanta Braves Spring Training Game Live Online Without Cable on March 23, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming
On Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Tampa Bay Rays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays
- When: Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at 1:05 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.
Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays on MLB.TV?
If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Tampa Bay Rays. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.
You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.
