How to Watch Toronto Blue Jays vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on May 11, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Toronto will square off on Tuesday. Blue Jays: Robbie Ray (1-1, 3.14 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 29 strikeouts) will pitch.

The Braves are 9-8 on their home turf. Atlanta has hit an MLB-leading 49 home runs this season, Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with 10 homers.

The Blue Jays are 10-12 on the road. The Toronto pitching staff has a team ERA of 3.91, Steven Matz paces the staff with a mark of 4.87.

The Blue Jays won the last meeting 7-2. Ryan Borucki earned his third victory and Marcus Semien went 2-for-4 with a double, a home run and four RBI for Toronto. Ian Anderson took his first loss for Atlanta.

