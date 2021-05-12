How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Braves Live Online on May 12, 2021: TV Channels/Stream
On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays
- When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT
- TV: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South
- Stream: Watch with
In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.
