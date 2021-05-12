How to Watch Blue Jays vs. Braves Live Online on May 12, 2021: TV Channels/Stream

On Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Toronto Blue Jays. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Toronto Blue Jays

When: Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT

TV: Bally Sports South and Fox Sports South

Stream: Watch with a subscription to AT&T TV

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), which is available with a subscription to AT&T TV . Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves games all year long.

