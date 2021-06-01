How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 1, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Washington enters the game as losers of their last five games. Nationals: Stephen Strasburg (1-2, 4.43 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 20 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (2-2, 4.63 ERA, 1.49 WHIP, 34 strikeouts).

The Braves are 12-12 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has slugged .435, the highest in the National League. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads the club with a .618 slugging percentage, including 25 extra-base hits and 16 home runs.

The Nationals have gone 6-10 against division opponents. Washington leads the National League in hitting with a .250 batting average, Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .303.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-3. Charlie Morton recorded his fourth victory and Ronald Acuna Jr. went 2-for-4 with a home run and an RBI for Atlanta. Joe Ross registered his fifth loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option