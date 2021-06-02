How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on June 2, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, June 2, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Live TV Streaming Option