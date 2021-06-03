How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on June 3, 2021: TV Options/Live Stream

On Thursday, June 3, 2021 at 12:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Dansby Swanson is riding an 11-game hitting streak as Atlanta readies to play Washington. Nationals: Patrick Corbin (3-4, 6.23 ERA, 1.50 WHIP, 41 strikeouts) Braves: Tucker Davidson (0-0, 4.50 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 5 strikeouts).

The Braves are 12-14 against the rest of their division. Atlanta has hit a league-leading 83 home runs this season. Ronald Acuna Jr. leads them with 17, averaging one every 10.6 at-bats.

The Nationals are 8-10 against division opponents. The Washington offense has compiled a .252 batting average as a team this season, good for first in the National League. Trea Turner leads the team with an average of .313.

The Nationals won the last meeting 5-3. Daniel Hudson recorded his fourth victory and Juan Soto went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. A.J. Minter took his second loss for Atlanta.

Live TV Streaming Option