How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online Without Cable on August 6, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 6, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (4-7, 5.01 ERA, 1.32 WHIP, 76 strikeouts) Braves: Kyle Muller (2-3, 2.43 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 33 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -188, Nationals +162; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will face off on Friday.

The Braves are 27-27 in home games in 2020. The Atlanta pitching staff averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings, Charlie Morton leads them with a mark of 10.4.

The Nationals have gone 20-30 away from home. Washington has slugged .420 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a .500 slugging percentage, including 32 extra-base hits and 18 home runs.

The Braves won the last meeting 5-1. Josh Tomlin notched his third victory and Ozzie Albies went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBI for Atlanta. Patrick Corbin registered his fifth loss for Washington.

Live TV Streaming Option

AT&T TV

Price: $84.99
Includes: MASN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

