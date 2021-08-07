MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 7, 2021: Streaming/TV

On Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0, 4.85 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 15 strikeouts) Braves: Charlie Morton (10-4, 4.06 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 141 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -263, Nationals +217; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will play on Saturday.

The Braves are 28-27 in home games in 2020. Atlanta hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .317 this season, led by Ronald Acuna Jr. with a mark of .391.

The Nationals are 20-31 on the road. Washington has slugged .419 this season. Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .500.

The Braves won the last meeting 8-4. Edgar Santana earned his second victory and Freddie Freeman went 3-for-4 with two RBI for Atlanta. Erick Fedde took his eighth loss for Washington.

