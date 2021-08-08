MLB Streaming: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online Without Cable on August 8, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Sunday, August 8, 2021 at 1:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to AT&T TV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-10, 5.74 ERA, 1.43 WHIP, 90 strikeouts) Braves: Max Fried (8-7, 4.15 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

LINE: Braves -103, Nationals +161; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta and Washington will play on Sunday.

The Braves are 28-28 on their home turf. Atlanta has slugged .426 this season. Huascar Ynoa leads the team with a mark of .765.

The Nationals have gone 21-31 away from home. Washington hitters have posted a team on-base percentage of .326 this season, led by Juan Soto with a mark of .414.

The Nationals won the last meeting 3-2. Andres Machado earned his first victory and Riley Adams went 1-for-3 with a home run and two RBI for Washington. Will Smith took his sixth loss for Atlanta.

