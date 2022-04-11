How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, April 11, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Nationals visit the Braves to begin 3-game series

Washington Nationals (1-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-2)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Anibal Sanchez (0-0); Braves: Huascar Ynoa (0-0)

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves open a three-game series at home against the Washington Nationals on Monday.

Atlanta had an 88-73 record overall and a 42-38 record in home games last season. The Braves averaged 3.3 extra base hits per game, including 1.5 home runs.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 on the road a season ago. The Nationals scored 4.5 runs per game in the 2021 season while allowing 5.1.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)