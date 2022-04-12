How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Game Live Online on April 12, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, April 12, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Nationals take on the Braves after Franco's 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (2-2) vs. Atlanta Braves (2-3)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (0-0); Braves: TBD

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -157, Nationals +136; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves after Maikel Franco had four hits against the Braves on Monday.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 in home games a season ago. The Braves slugged .435 with a .754 OPS as a team in the 2021 season.

Washington went 65-97 overall and 30-51 in road games a season ago. The Nationals slugged .417 with a .337 on-base percentage as a team in the 2021 season.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)