MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Live Online on April 13, 2022: Streaming Viewing Options

On Wednesday, April 13, 2022 at 12:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves square off against the Nationals in series rubber match

Washington Nationals (2-3) vs. Atlanta Braves (3-3)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 12:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Josiah Gray (0-0); Braves: Max Fried (0-1, 7.94 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, five strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -206, Nationals +174; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals meet on Wednesday with the winner claiming the three-game series.

Atlanta went 88-73 overall and 42-38 at home last season. The Braves scored 4.9 runs per game while giving up 4.1 in the 2021 season.

Washington had a 65-97 record overall and a 30-51 record in road games last season. The Nationals slugged .417 as a team in the 2021 season while hitting 1.1 home runs per game.

INJURIES: Braves: Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Ronald Acuna Jr.: 10-Day IL (knee), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (undisclosed), Anibal Sanchez: 10-Day IL (neck), Mason Thompson: 10-Day IL (biceps), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Strasburg: 10-Day IL (shoulder/neck), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (right forearm), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)