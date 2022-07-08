How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 8, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Friday, July 8, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Includes: MASN2, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves start 3-game series with the Nationals

Washington Nationals (30-55, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (49-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Erick Fedde (5-5, 4.29 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 65 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (4-3, 4.34 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 101 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -283, Nationals +231; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves host the Washington Nationals on Friday to start a three-game series.

Atlanta is 49-35 overall and 27-18 in home games. The Braves are 33-5 in games when they scored at least five runs.

Washington is 30-55 overall and 16-24 on the road. The Nationals are 11-3 in games when they hit at least two home runs.

Friday’s game is the seventh time these teams meet this season. The Braves are up 4-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson is third on the Braves with a .295 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 49 RBI. Austin Riley is 17-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Josh Bell has 18 doubles, two triples and 12 home runs while hitting .314 for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 10-for-25 with two doubles and a home run over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .256 batting average, 2.70 ERA, outscored opponents by 16 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .232 batting average, 4.80 ERA, outscored by 19 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Luis Garcia: day-to-day (illness), Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)