MLB TV Guide: How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on July 9, 2022: Streaming Options

On Saturday, July 9, 2022 at 4:10 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Braves take on the Nationals after Harris II's 4-hit game

Washington Nationals (30-56, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (50-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Saturday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (4-10, 5.68 ERA, 1.67 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (9-4, 2.91 ERA, 1.14 WHIP, 98 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -246, Nationals +200; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Braves play the Washington Nationals after Michael Harris II had four hits on Friday in a 12-2 win over the Nationals.

Atlanta is 50-35 overall and 28-18 at home. The Braves have gone 34-5 in games when they scored five or more runs.

Washington is 30-56 overall and 16-25 in road games. The Nationals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .248.

The teams match up Saturday for the eighth time this season. The Braves are up 5-2 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has a .299 batting average to rank third on the Braves, and has 18 doubles, a triple and 14 home runs. Austin Riley is 17-for-39 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Juan Soto has 16 doubles and 16 home runs for the Nationals. Josh Bell is 11-for-38 with six doubles, a home run and an RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .274 batting average, 2.60 ERA, outscored opponents by 24 runs

Nationals: 2-8, .218 batting average, 5.87 ERA, outscored by 30 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)