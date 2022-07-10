How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on July 10, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Sunday, July 10, 2022 at 1:35 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN2, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN2. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or MASN2, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, but this Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals game won’t be available since it is on MLB Network.

However, during the MLB regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to MLB.TV Online. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Nationals bring 3-game losing streak into matchup against the Braves

Washington Nationals (30-57, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (51-35, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1:35 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Paolo Espino (0-2, 3.33 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Braves: Ian Anderson (7-5, 5.09 ERA, 1.54 WHIP, 69 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -218, Nationals +178; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals enter the matchup with the Atlanta Braves as losers of three in a row.

Atlanta is 51-35 overall and 29-18 at home. The Braves have the eighth-best team batting average in MLB play at .250.

Washington has a 16-26 record in road games and a 30-57 record overall. The Nationals have gone 11-4 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

Sunday’s game is the ninth time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold a 6-2 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson ranks third on the Braves with a .296 batting average, and has 18 doubles, a triple, 14 home runs, 26 walks and 50 RBI. Austin Riley is 19-for-39 with four home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Nelson Cruz has 12 doubles, eight home runs and 47 RBI for the Nationals. Juan Soto is 11-for-26 with two doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 7-3, .279 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored opponents by 22 runs

Nationals: 1-9, .233 batting average, 6.24 ERA, outscored by 33 runs

INJURIES: Braves: Kenley Jansen: 15-Day IL (heart), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ozzie Albies: 60-Day IL (foot), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

Nationals: Reed Garrett: 15-Day IL (biceps), Jackson Tetreault: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Evan Lee: 15-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 15-Day IL (ribs), Hunter Harvey: 60-Day IL (pronator), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (knee), Josh Rogers: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Anibal Sanchez: 60-Day IL (neck), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Seth Romero: 60-Day IL (calf), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)