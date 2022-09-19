How to Watch Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Live Online on September 19, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Monday, September 19, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: MASN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream Get $20 OFF Your First Two Months of DIRECTV STREAM + Get HBO Max For Free for 3 Months.

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Nationals take road slide into matchup against the Braves

Washington Nationals (51-95, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (91-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Cory Abbott (0-2, 4.37 ERA, 1.31 WHIP, 32 strikeouts); Braves: Kyle Wright (18-5, 3.18 ERA, 1.15 WHIP, 158 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -349, Nationals +272; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals will try to break a three-game road slide when they play the Atlanta Braves.

Atlanta has a 50-25 record at home and a 91-55 record overall. The Braves lead the NL with 220 total home runs, averaging 1.5 per game.

Washington has a 51-95 record overall and a 27-45 record in road games. The Nationals have the 10th-best team batting average in MLB play at .251.

The teams play Monday for the 14th time this season. The Braves lead the season series 10-3.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson has 30 doubles, a triple and 20 home runs for the Braves. Michael Harris II is 11-for-38 with three doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Luke Voit leads the Nationals with 21 home runs while slugging .429. Lane Thomas is 13-for-41 with two doubles, a triple, a home run and four RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .240 batting average, 3.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .271 batting average, 5.23 ERA, outscored by seven runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)