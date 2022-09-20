How to Watch Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals Live Online on September 20, 2022: TV Channels/Streaming

On Tuesday, September 20, 2022 at 7:20 PM EDT, the Atlanta Braves face the Washington Nationals. The game is airing exclusively on MASN, Bally Sports South, and Fox Sports South, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports South (previously Fox Sports South), while in Washington the game is streaming on MASN. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports South or MASN, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Braves and Washington Nationals games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals on MLB.TV?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on MLB.TV, including Atlanta Braves vs. Washington Nationals. You can try MLB.TV with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Washington Nationals vs. Atlanta Braves Game Preview: Meneses leads Nationals against the Braves after 4-hit outing

Washington Nationals (51-96, fifth in the NL East) vs. Atlanta Braves (92-55, second in the NL East)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: Patrick Corbin (6-18, 6.11 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 124 strikeouts); Braves: Charlie Morton (8-6, 4.17 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 187 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -323, Nationals +260; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Washington Nationals play the Atlanta Braves after Joey Meneses’ four-hit game on Monday.

Atlanta is 92-55 overall and 51-25 at home. Braves hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the fourth-ranked percentage in the NL.

Washington has a 51-96 record overall and a 27-46 record in road games. The Nationals are 18-10 in games when they hit two or more home runs.

The matchup Tuesday is the 15th time these teams meet this season. The Braves hold an 11-3 advantage in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dansby Swanson ranks fourth on the Braves with a .279 batting average, and has 30 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 47 walks and 87 RBI. Michael Harris II is 10-for-38 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

Luke Voit leads Washington with 21 home runs while slugging .425. Alex Call is 10-for-37 with three home runs and eight RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Braves: 6-4, .244 batting average, 3.24 ERA, outscored opponents by 11 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .268 batting average, 5.13 ERA, outscored by nine runs

INJURIES: Braves: Ozzie Albies: 10-Day IL (finger), Kirby Yates: 15-Day IL (elbow), Ehire Adrianza: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Darren O’Day: 60-Day IL (calf), Chadwick Tromp: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Adam Duvall: 60-Day IL (wrist), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist)

Nationals: Nelson Cruz: day-to-day (eyes), Keibert Ruiz: 10-Day IL (groin), Yadiel Hernandez: 60-Day IL (calf), Victor Arano: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Cade Cavalli: 15-Day IL (shoulder), MacKenzie Gore: 15-Day IL (elbow), Evan Lee: 60-Day IL (flexor), Stephen Strasburg: 60-Day IL (ribs), Tanner Rainey: 60-Day IL (elbow), Jackson Tetreault: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Carter Kieboom: 60-Day IL (forearm), Sean Doolittle: 60-Day IL (elbow), Will Harris: 60-Day IL (pectoral), Joe Ross: 60-Day IL (elbow)