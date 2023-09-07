 Skip to Content
How to Watch Atlanta Falcons Games in the 2023 Season Live Without Cable

The 2023 Atlanta Falcons season is about to begin, but will the team be flying high? There’s only one way to find out! The Falcons open their season against the Carolina Panthers on Sunday, Sept. 10 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, with games also appearing on CBS and ESPN+, as well as Paramount+ in the 2023 season. It will be fascinating to see what head coach Arthur Smith cooks up on offense this year, and you can see it all with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

How to Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons Season

About 2023 Atlanta Falcons Season

The 2023 Falcons are entering the season with Desmond Ridder at quarterback. Ridder was a third-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Falcons are hoping that he can get star tight end Kyle Pitts going again. The team figures to have an electric run game with 2023 first-round pick Bijan Robinson toting the rock, and wide receiver Drake London will try to add to the offensive firepower.

The NFL’s flexible scheduling rules kick in after Week 5 this season. Take a look at the 2023 Atlanta Falcons TV schedule below.

Date Week Time (ET) Opponent TV Channel
Sep. 10 1 1 p.m. vs. Carolina Panthers Fox
Sep. 17 2 1 p.m. vs. Green Bay Packers Fox
Sep. 24 3 1 p.m. @ Detroit Lions Fox
Oct. 1 4 9:30 a.m. @ Jacksonville Jaguars (London) ESPN+
Oct. 8 5 1 p.m. vs. Houston Texans Fox
Oct. 15 6 1 p.m. vs. Washington Commanders CBS
Oct. 22 7 1 p.m. @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Fox
Oct. 29 8 1 p.m. @ Tennessee Titans CBS
Nov. 5 9 1 p.m. vs. Minnesota Vikings Fox
Nov. 12 10 4:05 p.m. @ Arizona Cardinals CBS
Nov. 19 11 BYE
Nov. 26 12 1 p.m. vs. New Orleans Saints Fox
Dec. 3 13 1 p.m. @ New York Jets Fox
Dec. 10 14 1 p.m. vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers CBS
Dec. 17 15 TBD @ Carolina Panthers TBD
Dec. 24 16 1 p.m. vs. Indianapolis Colts Fox
Dec. 31 17 1 p.m. @ Chicago Bears CBS
Jan. 6 or 7 18 TBD @ New Orleans Saints TBD

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on DIRECTV STREAM?

Yes, DIRECTV STREAM customers in the Atlanta area are currently suffering no channel blackouts or service interruptions, so each channel needed to stream the Falcons is available.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on Disney+?

No, there will be no live NFL games streamed on Disney+ this year.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on ESPN+?

Yes, the Atlanta Falcons play the Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 4 in London, a game which will be an ESPN+ exclusive.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on Hulu + Live TV?

Yes, Atlanta-area fans can stream Falcons games on Hulu + Live TV all season long.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on Paramount+?

Any time the Falcons play on CBS in your market, they’ll be available to stream on Paramount+ simultaneously.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on Peacock?

No Falcons games are currently slated to appear on “Sunday Night Football,” so they won’t stream on Peacock as the schedule stands.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on Prime Video?

As of now, there are no Atlanta Falcons games scheduled to appear on Prime Video in 2023.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on Sling TV?

Sling TV does carry Fox in its Blue plan in Atlanta, so any games appearing on that network will be available to local viewers.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on Tubi?

No, Tubi will not offer any live contests from the Falcons or any other team in the 2023 season.

Can You Watch the 2023 Atlanta Falcons on YouTube TV?

Yes, YouTube TV is a good choice to stream the Atlanta Falcons, as it carries local broadcast channels CBS and Fox in the Atlanta area.

Watch a Preview of This Season's Atlanta Falcons

