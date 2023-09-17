How to Watch Green Bay Packers vs. Atlanta Falcons Game Live Online on September 17, 2023: TV & Streaming

A matchup between two division leaders takes place this Sunday when the Green Bay Packers travel to the Dirty South to take on the Atlanta Falcons. Young starting QBs Jordan Love and Desmond Ritter had a great start to the season — can they keep it going in Week 2? You can watch Packers vs. Falcons this Sunday, Sept. 17 at 1 p.m. ET on Fox, which you can stream with a live TV streaming service.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

When: Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET

Sunday, Sept. 17, 2023 at 1 p.m. ET TV: Fox

Fox Location: Lambeau Field | 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304

Lambeau Field | 1265 Lombardi Ave, Green Bay, WI 54304 Stream: Watch with 50% off subscription to Sling TV.

Watch Falcons vs. Packers Get 50% Off sling.com/college-football Sling is just $20 for your first month and is the cheapest option to watch live college football games

About Packers vs. Falcons

Game one of the post-Aaron Rodgers future for the Packers went swimmingly, as they battered their division rivals, the Chicago Bears, 38-20. Love threw for three touchdowns in the game with 0 interceptions, while the Packers’ top runner Aaron Jones added another score on the ground. Even the defense got in on the action when Quay Walker intercepted Bears QB Justin Fields and took it to the house.

Meanwhile, the Falcons handily defeated their division rivals, the Carolina Panthers, 24-10 in Week 1, thanks to a pair of Tyler Allgeier runs and a thrilling Bijan Robinson touchdown catch. It’s clear that the youth movement in Atlanta is well underway and has fans of the Dirty Birds thinking about a division championship for the first time since 2016.

According to DraftKings Sportsbook, the Falcons are slight home moneyline favorites at -118. The Packers enter at -102 odds.

How to Stream the New York Jets vs. Dallas Cowboys 2023 NFL Week 2 Matchup

Fans can sign up to stream FOX with a live TV streaming service. Of the six live TV streaming services available, five of them offer FOX in most locations.

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers

How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers About Packers vs. Falcons

About Packers vs. Falcons Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Sling TV?

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Sling TV? Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on DIRECTV STREAM? Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Fubo?

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Fubo? Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Hulu Live TV?

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Hulu Live TV? Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on YouTube TV?

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on YouTube TV? Can You Stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

Can You Stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online? Can You Stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on NFL+?

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Sling TV?

That depends. Sling TV offers Fox in 18 major markets across the country. So, if you live near one of the cities listed below, you will be able to tune in with a subscription to Sling Blue.

Atlanta

Austin

Chicago

Dallas/Fort Worth

Detroit

Gainesville

Houston

Los Angeles

Milwaukee Minneapolis/St. Paul

New York

Orlando/Daytona/Melbourne

Philadelphia

Phoenix

San Francisco/Oakland/San Jose

Seattle

Tampa/St. Petersburg

Washington, DC

For a limited time, you can get 50% off your first month of any plan that the live TV streaming service offers. Without the deal, the Sling Blue package (which includes ABC, Fox, NBC, and other major sports carriers) costs $40 per month, but you can subscribe for just $20 for the first month. Likewise, the Orange plan runs $40 but includes ESPN, TBS, and TNT, but you can get it for 50% off for one month.

But, wait, there’s more! If you can’t live without all of the channels from both of Sling’s plans, you can get Orange and Blue for just $27.50 for the first month, half off the normal $55. If you go with the combo plan, you will get all of the channels mentioned above as well as ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

The only problem with Sling’s channel lineup is that it does not carry CBS in any market. However, you can sign up for a subscription to Paramount+ for either $5.99 or $11.99 monthly. Both options include NFL on CBS games, but the more expensive Paramount+ with Showtime tier comes with a complete live stream of your local CBS affiliate as well.

Save $20 Now $5.99+ / month paramountplus.com For a Limited Time, Get 1 Month of Paramount+ With Code: LIONESS

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on DIRECTV STREAM?

Grab your favorite gameday treat for the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a five-day free trial of DIRECTV STREAM and then $10 off your first three months of the streamer's Choice Plan. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, Fox, NBC, NFL Network, and NFL RedZone.

Note that certain FOX affiliates may be blacked out on DIRECTV Stream due to an ongoing rights conflict between them and Nexstar.

5-Day Free Trial $74.99+ / month directv.com/stream Save $30 Over Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Fubo?

You can tune in to the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a one-day free trial of Fubo. You will also be able to stream all of the linear channels that stream NFL games; ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network.

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on Hulu Live TV?

You can watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV, which includes The Disney Bundle at no extra charge. You can also add NFL RedZone for just $10, with its new Sports Add-On. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network which carry NFL games.

Sign Up $69.99 / month hulu.com Get $20 OFF your first three months of Hulu + Live TV plus the Disney Bundle Free

Can you stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on YouTube TV?

Don your Sunday best and cheer while you watch the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game on Fox with YouTube TV. You will also be able to stream ABC, ESPN, NBC, and NFL Network, which carry all of the NFL games available on linear channels.

Can You Stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on NFL Sunday Ticket Online?

If they are not airing the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game in your local market, you may be able to stream the game with NFL Sunday Ticket.

Students can get NFL Sunday Ticket Online for $109 or bundle it with NFL RedZone for $119.

Sign Up $349+ / month tv.youtube.com Save $50 off any Sunday Ticket package if you sign up before Sept. 19.

Can You Stream Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers on NFL+?

If the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers game is airing in your local market, you can watch or listen to the game live on your mobile device or tablet with a seven-day free trial of NFL+ ($6.99 per month). You won’t be able to AirPlay or Cast it to your TV.

If you upgrade to NFL+ Premium ($11.99 per month), you can watch the game on-demand ad-free on connected TV devices, immediately after it ends.

All Live TV Streaming Services