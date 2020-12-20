How to Watch Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Fox for Free on Apple TV, Roku, Fire TV, & Mobile
On Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST, the Atlanta Falcons face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on Fox, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.
Atlanta Falcons vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
- When: Sunday, December 20, 2020 at 1:00 PM EST
- TV: Fox
- Stream: Watch with 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV
You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service like fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, Sling TV, YouTube TV, and AT&T TV NOW. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV.
|AT&T NOW
|fuboTV
|Hulu
|Philo
|Sling TV
|YouTube
|Sign Up
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Free Trial
|Sign Up
|Sign Up
|$54.99
|$59.99
|$64.99
|$20
|$30
|$30
|$64.99
|Fox
|•
|•
|•
|-
|-
|•
|•