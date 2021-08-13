NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: TV/Live Stream

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Falcons face the Tennessee Titans from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on WKRN and WUPA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

Where Can I Watch Titans/Falcons Preseason Game?

In Atlanta the game is streaming on WUPA, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Nashville, the game is streaming on WKRN, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Other Local Affiliates Airing the Game:

Tennessee WREG (CBS/3 - Memphis)

WATE (ABC/6 - Knoxville)

WRCB (NBC/3 - Chattanooga)

WJKT (FOX/16 - Jackson TN)

WJHL (ABC/11.2 - Tri-Cities TN)

WHNT (CBS/19 - Huntsville AL)

WNKY (MeTV/40.3 - Bowling Green KY)

WDKA (My/49 - Paducah KY)

WEHT (ABC/25 - Evansville IN) Atlanta WFXG (FOX/54 - Augusta GA)

WGXA (FOX/24 - Macon GA)

WXTX (FOX/54 - Columbus GA)

WTOC (CBS/11 - Savannah)

WALB (NBC/10 - Albany GA)

WBRC (FOX/6 - Birmingham)

WAFF (NBC/48 - Huntsville AL)

WSFA (NBC/12 - Montgomery AL)

WDFX (FOX/34 - Dothan AL)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

For those who live outside of those markets, NFL GamePass is an option to stream the game. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

