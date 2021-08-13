 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

NFL Preseason 2021: How to Watch Tennessee Titans vs. Atlanta Falcons Live Online Without Cable on August 13, 2021: TV/Live Stream

Jason Gurwin

On Friday, August 13, 2021 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Falcons face the Tennessee Titans from Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, GA. The game is airing exclusively on WKRN and WUPA, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Falcons vs. Tennessee Titans

Where Can I Watch Titans/Falcons Preseason Game?

In Atlanta the game is streaming on WUPA, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. In Nashville, the game is streaming on WKRN, which is also available with Hulu Live TV. The channels are also available on fuboTV, AT&T TV, and YouTube TV.

Other Local Affiliates Airing the Game:

Tennessee

WREG (CBS/3 - Memphis)
WATE (ABC/6 - Knoxville)
WRCB (NBC/3 - Chattanooga)
WJKT (FOX/16 - Jackson TN)
WJHL (ABC/11.2 - Tri-Cities TN)
WHNT (CBS/19 - Huntsville AL)
WNKY (MeTV/40.3 - Bowling Green KY)
WDKA (My/49 - Paducah KY)
WEHT (ABC/25 - Evansville IN)

Atlanta

WFXG (FOX/54 - Augusta GA)
WGXA (FOX/24 - Macon GA)
WXTX (FOX/54 - Columbus GA)
WTOC (CBS/11 - Savannah)
WALB (NBC/10 - Albany GA)
WBRC (FOX/6 - Birmingham)
WAFF (NBC/48 - Huntsville AL)
WSFA (NBC/12 - Montgomery AL)
WDFX (FOX/34 - Dothan AL)

How to Watch the Game Out-of-Market

For those who live outside of those markets, NFL GamePass is an option to stream the game. While you won’t be able to watch telecasts airing in your local market, you will be able to stream all out-of-market preseason games live online.

During the regular season, you will be able to watch all games on demand after they air, as well as live radio broadcast. If you want out-of-market regular season games, you’ll need NFL Sunday Ticket.

You can get a NFL Game Pass for $99.99 for the entire season, after a 7-Day Free Trial.

AT&T TVfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Sign UpFree TrialFree TrialFree TrialSign UpSign Up
$69.99$64.99$64.99$25$35$35$64.99
WKRN (ABC)---
WUPA (The CW)---

All Live TV Streaming Options

Hulu Live TV

Price: $64.99

fuboTV

Price: $64.99

AT&T TV

Price: $69.99

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99

Titans/Falcons Game Preview

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit
The Streamable

The Streamable helps you find the best way to streaming anything. Follow our daily streaming news, in-depth reviews on streaming services & devices, and use our tools to find where you favorite content is streaming.

When you shop through our picks, we may earn a commission.

Connect with Us

© 2021 FOMOPOP, Inc. 301 Poinciana Island Dr, Sunny Isles Beach, FL 33160 – Privacy Policy

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.