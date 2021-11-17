How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 17, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Hulu Live TV. You can also stream it on fuboTV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Boston

By The Associated Press

Boston Celtics (7-7, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (6-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Boston. He’s 10th in the league scoring 25.5 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 4-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is sixth in the NBA with 46.7 rebounds led by Clint Capela averaging 11.6.

The Celtics are 6-6 against conference opponents. Boston averages 107.2 points while outscoring opponents by 1.1 points per game.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 25.5 points and 9.1 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 16.6 points and 6.8 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Jayson Tatum is shooting 31.6% from beyond the arc with 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Celtics, while averaging 23.5 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.4 assists. Dennis Schroder is averaging 18.3 points and 4.8 assists over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 3-7, averaging 109.1 points, 44.4 rebounds, 22.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.0 points per game.

Celtics: 5-5, averaging 103.7 points, 45.1 rebounds, 20.7 assists, 7.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Kevin Huerter: day to day (hamstring), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Celtics: Robert Williams III: day to day (knee), Jaylen Brown: out (leg), Brodric Thomas: out (shoulder).