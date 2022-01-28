How to Watch Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 28, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 28, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Boston Celtics. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Boston, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Boston, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Boston, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Boston Celtics games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Boston Celtics vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and Tatum clash in Atlanta-Boston matchup

Boston Celtics (25-24, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (22-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Two of the league’s top scorers, Trae Young and Jayson Tatum, meet when Atlanta and Boston face off. Young is fifth in the NBA averaging 27.7 points per game and Tatum is eighth in the league averaging 26.0 points per game.

The Hawks are 13-15 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference with 44.7 points per game in the paint led by Clint Capela averaging 10.2.

The Celtics are 17-13 in Eastern Conference play. Boston ranks seventh in the league with 10.8 offensive rebounds per game led by Robert Williams III averaging 3.9.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 110-99 in the last matchup on Nov. 18.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.3% and averaging 27.7 points for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 1.9 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Tatum is shooting 42.7% and averaging 26.0 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Boston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 112.7 points, 40.9 rebounds, 25.6 assists, 6.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 113.5 points per game.

Celtics: 7-3, averaging 108.7 points, 48.0 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.2 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 97.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Celtics: PJ Dozier: out (acl), Bol Bol: out (foot).