How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on December 10, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, December 10, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, fuboTV, Sling TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Durant and Brooklyn visit Young and the Hawks

By The Associated Press

Brooklyn Nets (17-8, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-12, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Kevin Durant meet when Atlanta hosts Brooklyn. Young is fifth in the NBA averaging 26.3 points per game and Durant is first in the league averaging 28.4 points per game.

The Hawks are 7-7 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta is 5-11 against opponents with a winning record.

The Nets are 13-5 in Eastern Conference play. Brooklyn is 3-0 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Nets defeated the Hawks 117-108 in their last matchup on Nov. 3. Durant led the Nets with 32 points, and De’Andre Hunter led the Hawks with 26 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 45.6% and averaging 26.3 points for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 2.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Patty Mills is shooting 45.6% from beyond the arc with 3.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Nets, while averaging 12.5 points. James Harden is shooting 36.5% and averaging 22.5 points over the past 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 114.2 points, 45.7 rebounds, 25.8 assists, 6.5 steals and 5.4 blocks per game while shooting 48.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.9 points per game.

Nets: 7-3, averaging 110.6 points, 45.7 rebounds, 26.1 assists, 6.3 steals and 5.5 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.0 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Cam Reddish: day to day (wrist), De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

Nets: Kevin Durant: out (rest), Joe Harris: out (ankle), Kyrie Irving: out (not with team), LaMarcus Aldridge: out (rest).