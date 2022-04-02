How to Watch Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on April 2, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, April 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Brooklyn Nets. The game is airing exclusively on YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets

5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in New York the game is streaming on YES Network. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or YES Network, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Brooklyn Nets games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Brooklyn Nets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $29.99 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $89.99

Includes: YES Network, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels 5-Day Free Trial $89.99 / month directv.com/stream For a Limited Time, Get $10 OFF Your First Three Months of DIRECTV STREAM.

Brooklyn Nets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Hawks play the Nets on 4-game win streak

Brooklyn Nets (40-37, eighth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (40-37, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to build upon its four-game win streak with a victory over Brooklyn.

The Hawks are 24-24 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 22-17 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Nets are 28-20 against Eastern Conference opponents. Brooklyn is 8-4 in one-possession games.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Nets won 113-105 in the last matchup on Dec. 11. Kevin Durant led the Nets with 31 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 31 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is shooting 38.2% from beyond the arc with 3.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 28.2 points and 9.6 assists. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Patty Mills is shooting 41.0% and averaging 11.7 points for the Nets. Kyrie Irving is averaging 4.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Brooklyn.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 119.8 points, 43.0 rebounds, 26.7 assists, 9.2 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.2 points per game.

Nets: 6-4, averaging 120.2 points, 42.9 rebounds, 27.7 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.6 blocks per game while shooting 51.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (concussion), John Collins: out (finger/foot), Lou Williams: day to day (ankle/back).

Nets: Ben Simmons: out (back), Joe Harris: out for season (ankle).