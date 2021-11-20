How to Watch Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 20, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Saturday, November 20, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Atlanta and Charlotte, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Southeast. The channel is only available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Charlotte Hornets games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup with Charlotte

By The Associated Press

Charlotte Hornets (10-7, fifth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (7-9, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Saturday, 7:30 p.m. EST

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -6; over/under is 226

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Charlotte. He currently ranks ninth in the NBA averaging 25.1 points per game.

The Hawks are 5-4 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is eighth in the Eastern Conference with 35.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 7.9.

The Hornets are 2-1 in division games. Charlotte is third in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.0% from deep. Ish Smith leads the Hornets shooting 50% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 25.1 points per game and averaging 3.5 rebounds for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17.8 points and 7.2 rebounds over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

LaMelo Ball averages 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 19.6 points while shooting 38.5% from beyond the arc. Miles Bridges is shooting 40.6% and averaging 18.2 points over the past 10 games for Charlotte.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 110.7 points, 43.5 rebounds, 22.7 assists, 7.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points per game.

Hornets: 5-5, averaging 108.7 points, 46.3 rebounds, 25.5 assists, 9.5 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 44.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Hornets: P.J. Washington: out (elbow).