 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

Jason Gurwin

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Atlanta and Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree Trial50% OFFSign Up
$69.99$69.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Services

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta and Charlotte square off in conference showdown

Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from deep.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

DIRECTV STREAM Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $50 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for DIRECTV STREAM.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new DIRECTV STREAM subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the DIRECTV STREAM website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $25 Uber Eats Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Hulu Live TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $35 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Hulu Live TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Hulu Live TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Hulu Live TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.