Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets Streaming: How to Watch Live Online on October 23, 2022: Start Time, TV Channels, Viewing Options

On Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Charlotte Hornets. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets

In Atlanta and Charlotte the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast. It's also available on Bally Sports+.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Charlotte Hornets and Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Charlotte Hornets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Services

Charlotte Hornets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta and Charlotte square off in conference showdown

Charlotte Hornets (1-1, 10th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (2-0, first in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 5 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Atlanta and Charlotte will play.

Atlanta finished 1-4 overall and 9-7 in Southeast Division action a season ago. The Hawks averaged 5.8 steals, 2.4 blocks and 16.4 turnovers per game last season.

Charlotte finished 43-39 overall and 27-25 in Eastern Conference action during the 2021-22 season. The Hornets averaged 115.3 points per game last season, 15.8 on free throws and 41.7 from deep.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee).

Hornets: LaMelo Ball: out (ankle), Cody Martin: day to day (quad).