 Skip to Content
Newsletter Facebook Twitter YouTube
Jobs

How to Watch Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on March 3, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

Jason Gurwin

On Thursday, March 3, 2022 at 7:00 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Chicago Bulls. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Chicago, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Chicago, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Chicago Bulls games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Chicago Bulls. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

DTV STREAMfuboTVHuluPhiloSling TVYouTube
Free TrialFree TrialSign UpFree TrialFree TrialSign Up
$69.99$64.99$69.99$25$35$35$64.99
NBC Sports Chicago≥ $89.99---
Bally Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------
Fox Sports Southeast≥ $89.99------

All Live TV Streaming Options

DIRECTV STREAM

Price: $89.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels

fuboTV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 27 Top Cable Channels

Hulu Live TV

Price: $69.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

YouTube TV

Price: $64.99
Includes: NBC Sports Chicago + 32 Top Cable Channels

Chicago Bulls vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and Atlanta host DeRozan and the Bulls

Chicago Bulls (39-23, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (29-32, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Thursday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the league’s best scorers, Trae Young and DeMar DeRozan, meet when Atlanta and Chicago hit the court. Young ranks fifth in the NBA averaging 27.9 points per game and DeRozan is fourth in the league averaging 28.2 points per game.

The Hawks are 18-20 against conference opponents. Atlanta is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Gorgui Dieng shooting 42.9% from 3-point range.

The Bulls are 24-14 in conference play. Chicago is 4-4 in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams meet for the fourth time this season. The Bulls won 112-108 in the last matchup on Feb. 25. DeRozan led the Bulls with 37 points, and Bogdan Bogdanovic led the Hawks with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is averaging 18.4 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

DeRozan is shooting 51.6% and averaging 28.2 points for the Bulls. Nikola Vucevic is averaging 19.4 points over the last 10 games for Chicago.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.4 points, 43.9 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Bulls: 6-4, averaging 115.9 points, 44.0 rebounds, 22.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.7 blocks per game while shooting 50.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: day to day (foot), Lou Williams: out (hip).

Bulls: Patrick Williams: out (left wrist), Alex Caruso: out (wrist), Lonzo Ball: out (knee).

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit

AT&T TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $75 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for AT&T TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new AT&T TV subscribers.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • Purchase must be completed on the AT&T TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.

Sling TV Cash Back

Let us know your e-mail address to send your $10 Amazon Gift Card when you sign up for Sling TV.

You will receive it ~2 weeks after you complete your first month of service.

Offer Terms

  • Only valid for new Sling TV subscribers to Sling Orange, Blue, or Sling Orange + Blue.
  • Only valid once per household.
  • You must pay and maintain service for at least one month to be eligible.
  • You must click from The Streamable and complete your purchase on the Sling TV website.
  • You’ll receive gift card 4-6 weeks after purchase (~2 weeks after your first month).
  • Cannot be combined with any other promotion and won’t be eligible if you try to use a coupon code or cash back from another site.