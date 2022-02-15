How to Watch Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on February 15, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 15, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Cleveland Cavaliers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Ohio, Fox Sports Ohio, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Cleveland the game is streaming on Bally Sports Ohio, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Ohio. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Ohio, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Cleveland Cavaliers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks take on the Cavaliers

Cleveland Cavaliers (35-22, third in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (26-30, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Cleveland. He currently ranks third in the NBA scoring 27.7 points per game.

The Hawks are 15-18 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference scoring 111.7 points while shooting 46.6% from the field.

The Cavaliers are 20-12 in conference play. Cleveland has an 8-3 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The teams square off for the third time this season. The Hawks won 121-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 1. Young led the Hawks with 35 points, and Kevin Love led the Cavaliers with 35 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 16.1 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Darius Garland averages 2.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Cavaliers, scoring 20.1 points while shooting 37.7% from beyond the arc. Love is averaging 15.6 points and 8.3 rebounds over the past 10 games for Cleveland.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 113.9 points, 45.3 rebounds, 26.2 assists, 8.1 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.9 points per game.

Cavaliers: 7-3, averaging 103.0 points, 43.6 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.5 steals and 4.0 blocks per game while shooting 45.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 100.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (foot).

Cavaliers: Collin Sexton: out for season (knee), Lauri Markkanen: out (ankle).