How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets Game Online on December 2, 2022: TV Channels, Streaming, & Start Time

On Friday, December 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Denver Nuggets. The game is airing exclusively on Altitude, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM. While in Denver, the game is streaming on Altitude, which is available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Denver Nuggets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like Bally Sports+, DIRECTV STREAM, and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 7-Day Free Trial of Bally Sports+.

Denver Nuggets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks take on the Nuggets

Denver Nuggets (14-7, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (12-10, sixth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Denver. He currently ranks 10th in the league scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 7-4 at home. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference in rebounding with 44.6 rebounds. Clint Capela leads the Hawks with 12.1 boards.

The Nuggets are 8-5 on the road. Denver is sixth in the league scoring 16.0 fast break points per game led by Michael Porter Jr. averaging 3.7.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is scoring 27.8 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 9.6 assists for the Hawks. Dejounte Murray is averaging 21 points, 5.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.7 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Nikola Jokic is scoring 22.7 points per game and averaging 9.8 rebounds for the Nuggets. Kentavious Caldwell-Pope is averaging 2.3 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Denver.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 111.8 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.1 points per game.

Nuggets: 6-4, averaging 114.0 points, rebounds, assists, steals and blocks per game while shooting % from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: out (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Justin Holiday: out (health and safety protocols).

Nuggets: Michael Porter Jr.: out (heel), Collin Gillespie: out (leg), Jeff Green: out (knee).