How to Watch Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on March 25, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 25, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Golden State Warriors. The game is airing exclusively on NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and NBA TV, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In San Francisco, the game is streaming on NBC Sports Bay Area, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV to watch Golden State Warriors games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Atlanta Hawks vs. Golden State Warriors game won’t be available since it is on NBA TV.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and Hulu Live TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Golden State Warriors vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young and the Hawks face the Warriors

Golden State Warriors (48-25, third in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (36-37, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup with Golden State. He’s fourth in the NBA averaging 28.1 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 23-14 at home. Atlanta is the worst team in the Eastern Conference scoring 9.3 fast break points per game.

The Warriors have gone 19-16 away from home. Golden State is eighth in the league in 3-point percentage, shooting 36.2% as a team from deep this season. Andrew Wiggins leads them shooting 39.7% from 3-point range.

The two teams square off for the second time this season. The Warriors defeated the Hawks 127-113 in their last meeting on Nov. 9. Stephen Curry led the Warriors with 50 points, and Young led the Hawks with 28 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 10.6 points and 11.8 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Curry averages 4.5 made 3-pointers per game for the Warriors, scoring 25.5 points while shooting 38.0% from beyond the arc. Jordan Poole is averaging 25.9 points and 5.2 assists over the past 10 games for Golden State.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Hawks: Lou Williams: out (personal), Danilo Gallinari: out (achilles), John Collins: out (finger/foot), Skylar Mays: out (illness).

Warriors: Andre Iguodala: out (back), Otto Porter Jr.: out (rest), Klay Thompson: out (rest), Stephen Curry: out (foot), James Wiseman: out (knee), Draymond Green: out (rest).