How to Watch Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on December 13, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, December 13, 2021 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is available with a 14-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. You can also stream it on DIRECTV STREAM to watch Houston Rockets games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM and fuboTV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup with Houston

By The Associated Press

Houston Rockets (8-18, 14th in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (13-13, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young leads Atlanta into a matchup against Houston. He ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 26.5 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 8-5 at home. Atlanta is fourth in the Eastern Conference with 35.7 defensive rebounds per game led by Clint Capela averaging 8.7.

The Rockets are 1-12 in road games. Houston averages 17.0 turnovers per game and is 2-2 when winning the turnover battle.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 26.5 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.9 blocks over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Christian Wood is averaging 16.7 points and 11.3 rebounds for the Rockets. Garrison Mathews is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Houston.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 113.7 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 107.3 points per game.

Rockets: 7-3, averaging 114.0 points, 42.2 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.4 steals and 5.8 blocks per game while shooting 47.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: De’Andre Hunter: out (wrist), Bogdan Bogdanovic: day to day (ankle), Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder), Solomon Hill: out for season (hamstring).

Rockets: Eric Gordon: day to day (groin), Jalen Green: out (hamstring), Danuel House Jr.: out (ankle), Kevin Porter Jr.: out (thigh).