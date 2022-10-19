How to Watch Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets Game Live Online on October 19, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Houston Rockets. The game is airing exclusively on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets

In Atlanta the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast, which is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on Bally Sports+. In Houston, the game is streaming on AT&T SportsNet Southwest, which is also available with DIRECTV STREAM. It’s also available on fuboTV.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, Sling TV, and fuboTV no longer carry Bally Sports RSNs, these are your only ways to watch Hawks games this season.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Houston Rockets. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

Hawks vs. Rockets Last Game

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Hawks begin season at home against the Rockets

Houston Rockets vs. Atlanta Hawks

Atlanta; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -9.5; over/under is 233.5

BOTTOM LINE: The Atlanta Hawks host the Houston Rockets for the season opener.

Atlanta went 43-39 overall last season while going 27-14 at home. The Hawks averaged 15.5 points off of turnovers, 12.2 second chance points and 35.6 bench points last season.

Houston finished 20-62 overall a season ago while going 9-32 on the road. The Rockets averaged 23.6 assists per game on 39.4 made field goals last season.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Rockets: None listed.