How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on February 8, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Indiana takes on Atlanta on 3-game losing streak

Indiana Pacers (19-36, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (25-28, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Indiana enters the matchup with Atlanta after losing three games in a row.

The Hawks are 14-17 in conference play. Atlanta has a 5-2 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

The Pacers are 8-26 in Eastern Conference play. Indiana is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 48.8 points per game in the paint led by Domantas Sabonis averaging 12.3.

The two teams match up for the second time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pacers 114-111 in their last matchup on Dec. 2. Trae Young led the Hawks with 33 points, and Malcolm Brogdon led the Pacers with 27 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.7 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17 points and 8.1 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Justin Holiday averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Pacers, scoring 11.0 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Chris Duarte is shooting 42.6% and averaging 13.9 points over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 7-3, averaging 114.7 points, 43.3 rebounds, 26.5 assists, 7.9 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 108.7 points per game.

Pacers: 3-7, averaging 112.1 points, 46.1 rebounds, 24.9 assists, 5.7 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.1% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 120.2 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Lou Williams: out (hamstring).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Isaiah Jackson: out (ankle), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Malcolm Brogdon: out (achilles).