How to Watch Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on March 13, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, March 13, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Indiana Pacers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Indiana, Fox Sports Indiana, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Indianapolis the game is streaming on Bally Sports Indiana. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Indiana, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Indiana Pacers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Indiana Pacers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Indiana Pacers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Young leads Atlanta into matchup against Indiana

Indiana Pacers (23-45, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (32-34, ninth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -11; over/under is 236.5

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks face the Indiana Pacers. Young is currently sixth in the league scoring 27.8 points per game.

The Hawks are 20-22 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta is seventh in the league averaging 112.5 points and is shooting 46.8% from the field.

The Pacers are 11-33 against Eastern Conference opponents. Indiana allows 112.7 points to opponents and has been outscored by 2.3 points per game.

The two teams play for the third time this season. The Hawks defeated the Pacers 133-112 in their last matchup on Feb. 9. Young led the Hawks with 34 points, and Chris Duarte led the Pacers with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young averages 2.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 27.8 points while shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc. Bogdan Bogdanovic is shooting 46.6% and averaging 17.8 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Duarte is averaging 13.2 points for the Pacers. Buddy Hield is averaging 20.2 points and 5.9 assists over the last 10 games for Indiana.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 117.1 points, 42.0 rebounds, 23.6 assists, 6.1 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.5 points per game.

Pacers: 4-6, averaging 118.2 points, 45.6 rebounds, 27.3 assists, 6.7 steals and 6.8 blocks per game while shooting 48.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.4 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: day to day (finger).

Pacers: Ricky Rubio: out for season (knee), T.J. McConnell: out (wrist), Malcolm Brogdon: out (concussion), Myles Turner: out (foot), T.J. Warren: out (foot/health and safety protocols), Goga Bitadze: day to day (foot), Lance Stephenson: out (ankle).