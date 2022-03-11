How to Watch LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on March 11, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 11, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the LA Clippers. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports SoCal, Fox Sports Prime Ticket, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Bally Sports SoCal, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Prime Ticket. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports SoCal, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and LA Clippers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. LA Clippers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

LA Clippers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta takes home win streak into matchup with Los Angeles

Los Angeles Clippers (35-33, eighth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (31-34, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Hawks take on Los Angeles.

The Hawks have gone 19-13 at home. Atlanta is 18-15 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Clippers have gone 15-19 away from home. Los Angeles is 16-18 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Clippers won the last matchup 106-93 on Jan. 9. Amir Coffey scored 21 points to help lead the Clippers to the win.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.8 points and 9.4 assists for the Hawks. Bogdan Bogdanovic is averaging 19.3 points, 3.3 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Reggie Jackson is shooting 39.5% and averaging 17 points for the Clippers. Luke Kennard is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 5-5, averaging 115.4 points, 42.1 rebounds, 22.6 assists, 6.2 steals and 4.5 blocks per game while shooting 47% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.4 points per game.

Clippers: 7-3, averaging 111.1 points, 47.7 rebounds, 24.5 assists, 7.8 steals and 6.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.6 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Clippers: Norman Powell: out (toe), Paul George: out (elbow), Kawhi Leonard: out (knee), Robert Covington: day to day (personal), Jason Preston: out (foot), Jay Scrubb: out for season (toe).