How to Watch Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 30, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, January 30, 2022 at 1:00 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Los Angeles Lakers. The game is airing exclusively on Spectrum SportsNet, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Los Angeles the game is streaming on Spectrum SportsNet. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Spectrum SportsNet, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Los Angeles Lakers. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Los Angeles Lakers vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Atlanta takes on Los Angeles, looks for 6th straight home win

Los Angeles Lakers (24-26, ninth in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (23-25, 11th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Atlanta hosts Los Angeles aiming to extend its five-game home winning streak.

The Hawks are 13-11 in home games. Atlanta has a 5-2 record in one-possession games.

The Lakers are 9-14 on the road. Los Angeles has a 10-11 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

The teams square off for the second time this season. The Lakers won 134-118 in the last matchup on Jan. 8. LeBron James led the Lakers with 32 points, and Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.5 points and 9.2 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 14.0 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

James is shooting 35.2% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Lakers, while averaging 29.1 points, 7.7 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 1.6 steals. Russell Westbrook is averaging 17.4 points, 6.8 rebounds and 4.9 assists over the past 10 games for Los Angeles.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 111.7 points, 39.8 rebounds, 24.6 assists, 7.3 steals and 5.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 109.3 points per game.

Lakers: 3-7, averaging 106.6 points, 41.4 rebounds, 21.4 assists, 7.2 steals and 5.1 blocks per game while shooting 44.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 112.7 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: None listed.

Lakers: Anthony Davis: out (wrist), LeBron James: out (knee), Kendrick Nunn: out (knee), Malik Monk: out (groin).