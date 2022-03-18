How to Watch Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on March 18, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, March 18, 2022 at 7:30 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Memphis Grizzlies. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Tennessee, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies

In Atlanta and Memphis, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast). This RSN is available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Memphis Grizzlies games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Memphis Grizzlies. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Top scorers meet in Atlanta-Memphis matchup

Memphis Grizzlies (48-22, second in the Western Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (34-35, 10th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A pair of the NBA’s best scorers, Trae Young and Ja Morant, meet when Atlanta and Memphis face off. Young is fifth in the NBA averaging 28.0 points per game and Morant ranks seventh in the league averaging 27.5 points per game.

The Hawks have gone 22-13 at home. Atlanta is third in the Eastern Conference scoring 112.8 points while shooting 46.7% from the field.

The Grizzlies have gone 24-12 away from home. Memphis is the top team in the Western Conference scoring 17.6 fast break points per game led by Morant averaging 4.3.

The teams meet for the second time this season. The Hawks won 132-100 in the last matchup on Nov. 27.

TOP PERFORMERS: Clint Capela is averaging 10.7 points and 12 rebounds for the Hawks. Young is averaging 30.6 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Morant is averaging 27.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 6.7 assists for the Grizzlies. Desmond Bane is averaging 3.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Memphis.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 6-4, averaging 116.8 points, 42.1 rebounds, 25.1 assists, 7.1 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 114.5 points per game.

Grizzlies: 7-3, averaging 120.1 points, 52.7 rebounds, 26.9 assists, 8.4 steals and 7.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 111.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: John Collins: out (finger/foot), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (achilles).

Grizzlies: Ja Morant: day to day (back).