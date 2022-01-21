How to Watch Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 21, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, January 21, 2022 at 7:30 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

7-Day Free Trial $17.99+ / month nba.com For a limited time, get NBA League Pass + NBA TV for JUST $50 (normally $230) for rest of the 2022 Season.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Miami plays Atlanta, aims for 4th straight road win

Miami Heat (29-16, second in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (19-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Miami visits Atlanta trying to prolong its three-game road winning streak.

The Hawks are 4-5 against the rest of their division. Atlanta ranks second in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.4% from deep, led by Delon Wright shooting 43.4% from 3-point range.

The Heat are 8-1 against the rest of the division. Miami is 3-4 in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The teams play for the third time this season. The Heat won the last matchup on Jan. 15. Tyler Herro scored 24 points to help lead the Heat to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 27.9 points and 9.5 assists for the Hawks. Kevin Huerter is averaging 13.7 points over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Herro is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 4.9 rebounds for the Heat. Max Strus is averaging 3.7 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 4-6, averaging 114.3 points, 41.1 rebounds, 25.0 assists, 6.4 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 46.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 118.8 points per game.

Heat: 7-3, averaging 112.4 points, 46.6 rebounds, 25.9 assists, 7.4 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 45.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 105.8 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle).

Heat: Victor Oladipo: out (right knee), Markieff Morris: out (reconditioning), KZ Okpala: out (wrist), Kyle Lowry: out (personal), Tyler Herro: out (health and safety protocols).