How to Watch 2022 NBA Playoffs: Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 3 Live Online on April 22, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Friday, April 22, 2022 at 7:00 PM EDT, the Atlanta Hawks face the Miami Heat. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Sun, Fox Sports Sun, Bally Sports Southeast, Fox Sports Southeast, and ESPN, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Miami the game is streaming on Bally Sports Sun, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Sun. Both RSNs are available with a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Sun, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Miami Heat games all year long.

In Atlanta, Miami, and nationally the game will be streaming on ESPN, which is available with a 7-Day Free Trial of fuboTV. It’s also available on DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Atlanta Hawks vs. Miami Heat game won’t be available since it is on ESPN.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, fuboTV, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a 5-Day Free Trial of DIRECTV STREAM.

Miami Heat vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Heat take 2-0 lead into game 3 against the Hawks

Miami Heat (53-29, first in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (43-39, eighth in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Friday, 7 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawks -1.5; over/under is 221.5

EASTERN CONFERENCE FIRST ROUND: Heat lead series 2-0

BOTTOM LINE: The Miami Heat visit the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference first round with a 2-0 lead in the series. The Heat won the last meeting 115-105 on April 19 led by 45 points from Jimmy Butler, while Bogdan Bogdanovic scored 29 points for the Hawks.

The Hawks have gone 9-7 against division opponents. Atlanta has a 21-28 record against opponents above .500.

The Heat are 13-3 in division games. Miami is the top team in the Eastern Conference shooting 37.9% from deep. Victor Oladipo leads the Heat shooting 41.7% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is averaging 28.4 points and 9.7 assists for the Hawks. Bogdanovic is averaging 3.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games for Atlanta.

Dewayne Dedmon is averaging 6.3 points and 5.8 rebounds for the Heat. Butler is averaging 24.1 points over the last 10 games for Miami.

LAST 10 GAMES:

INJURIES: Hawks: Clint Capela: out (knee), Lou Williams: day to day (back).

Heat: None listed.