2021 Eastern Conference Final: How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game 6 Live For Free Without Cable

After falling down 1-0, the Milwaukee Bucks have fought their way back to take a 3-2 series lead against the Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals of the 2021 NBA Playoffs. The winner will advance to face the Phoenix Suns in the 2021 NBA Finals, who defeated the LA Clippers.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

There are no local blackouts in the NBA Playoffs, so you can watch Game 6 on TNT.

You can watch Game 6 on TNT, along with the NBA Finals on ABC/ESPN3.

The Bucks won Game 5, despite being without two-time MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo, who was sidelined with a knee injury. Hawks star Trae Young has missed two straight games with a bone bruise in his right foot.

While we won’t know if either player will play until right before the game at at State Farm Arena, Antetokounmpo is doubtful on the Bucks injury report. The Hawks list Young is questionable, which was his status before missing the last two games.

You can get your first month for just $10 for a limited time.

You can stream this game without cable with a Live TV Streaming Service.

