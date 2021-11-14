How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on November 14, 2021: Streaming/TV Channels

On Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 6:00 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Atlanta, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Southeast (previously Fox Sports Southeast), while in Milwaukee the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin, which was recently rebranded from Fox Sports Wisconsin. Both RSNs are available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Southeast or Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Atlanta Hawks and Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

If you live out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, including Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

Live TV Streaming Option

Price: $84.99

Includes: Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, Bally Sports Southeast, and Fox Sports Southeast + 35 Top Cable Channels Sign Up $84.99 / month directv.com/stream

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo, Bucks set for matchup with the Hawks

By The Associated Press

Milwaukee Bucks (6-7, 11th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (4-9, 13th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Sunday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks visit the Atlanta Hawks. Antetokounmpo is fourth in the NBA averaging 26.6 points per game.

The Hawks are 2-4 against Eastern Conference opponents. Atlanta has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Bucks are 5-4 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee ranks sixth in the Eastern Conference shooting 35.6% from 3-point range.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trae Young is shooting 35.0% from beyond the arc with 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, while averaging 24.5 points and 9.2 assists. John Collins is shooting 56.9% and averaging 16.8 points over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo is averaging 26.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, six assists and 1.8 blocks for the Bucks. Grayson Allen is averaging 17.2 points over the last 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 105.5 points, 44.5 rebounds, 21.7 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 43.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 115.0 points per game.

Bucks: 4-6, averaging 106.7 points, 46.0 rebounds, 21.9 assists, 7.8 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 43.5% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 106.5 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Onyeka Okongwu: out (shoulder).

Bucks: Donte DiVincenzo: out (foot), Giannis Antetokounmpo: out (right ankle), Khris Middleton: out (health and safety protocols), Brook Lopez: out (back).