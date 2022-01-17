How to Watch Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Live Online on January 17, 2022: Streaming/TV Channels

On Monday, January 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM EST, the Atlanta Hawks face the Milwaukee Bucks. The game is airing exclusively on Bally Sports Wisconsin, Fox Sports Wisconsin, and TNT, which you can stream with a Live TV Streaming Service.

Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks

In Milwaukee, the game is streaming on Bally Sports Wisconsin (previously Fox Sports Wisconsin), which is available with a subscription to DIRECTV STREAM. Since Hulu, YouTube TV, fuboTV, and Sling TV do not carry Bally Sports Wisconsin, this is your only option to stream Milwaukee Bucks games all year long.

In Atlanta and Nationally, the game is streaming on TNT, which is available with a 3-Day Free Trial of Sling TV. You can also stream it on Hulu Live TV, DIRECTV STREAM, and YouTube TV to watch Atlanta Hawks games all year long.

Can you stream Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks on NBA League Pass?

For those out-of-market, you can stream most games on NBA League Pass, but this Atlanta Hawks vs. Milwaukee Bucks game won’t be available since it is on TNT.

However, during the NBA regular season, you can watch nearly every out-of-market game with a subscription to NBA League Pass Online. You can try NBA League Pass with a subscription to 7-Day Free Trial.

You can stream this game without cable on Apple TV, Roku, Android TV, Amazon Fire TV, & Mobile with a Live TV Streaming Service like DIRECTV STREAM, Sling TV, Hulu Live TV, and YouTube TV. If you haven’t tried it before, you can get a Subscription to DIRECTV STREAM.

All Live TV Streaming Options

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Atlanta Hawks Game Preview: Antetokounmpo and Milwaukee visit Young and the Hawks

Milwaukee Bucks (27-18, fourth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Atlanta Hawks (17-25, 12th in the Eastern Conference)

Atlanta; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Trae Young and Giannis Antetokounmpo meet when Atlanta hosts Milwaukee. Young ranks fourth in the NBA averaging 27.6 points per game and Antetokounmpo is third in the league averaging 28.5 points per game.

The Hawks are 10-15 in Eastern Conference games. Atlanta gives up 112.0 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

The Bucks are 18-14 in Eastern Conference play. Milwaukee is fifth in the Eastern Conference shooting 36.1% from downtown. Brook Lopez paces the Bucks shooting 50% from 3-point range.

The teams play for the second time this season. The Hawks won the last matchup on Nov. 14. Young scored 42 points points to help lead the Hawks to the victory.

TOP PERFORMERS: Young is averaging 27.6 points and 9.3 assists for the Hawks. John Collins is averaging 17.3 points and 7.8 rebounds over the past 10 games for Atlanta.

Antetokounmpo is scoring 28.5 points per game with 11.3 rebounds and 6.1 assists for the Bucks. Khris Middleton is averaging 21.2 points, 5.4 rebounds and 5.8 assists over the past 10 games for Milwaukee.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawks: 2-8, averaging 112.3 points, 40.8 rebounds, 23.9 assists, 5.9 steals and 3.4 blocks per game while shooting 46.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 121.3 points per game.

Bucks: 5-5, averaging 115.6 points, 47.1 rebounds, 24.0 assists, 7.7 steals and 4.7 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 110.1 points.

INJURIES: Hawks: Jalen Johnson: day to day (ankle), Bogdan Bogdanovic: out (knee), Clint Capela: out (ankle), Danilo Gallinari: day to day (achilles).

Bucks: Langston Galloway: out (health and safety protocols), Jrue Holiday: out (ankle), Brook Lopez: out (back).